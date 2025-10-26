Brokerages Set Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT at $1,500.00

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $1,654.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,727.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,693.64. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

