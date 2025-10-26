Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Genelux alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genelux

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux Trading Up 1.4%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Genelux by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,461,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $295.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.22.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.