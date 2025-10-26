NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 974,275 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,397,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.1%

NTST stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,600 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.