DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,019 shares of company stock worth $5,930,824. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.