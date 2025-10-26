Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,924 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $404,288,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $441.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.36 and its 200 day moving average is $368.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $447.17.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

