Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 596 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Darden Wealth Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the second quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.