BIP Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $681.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.89 and a 200 day moving average of $619.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.