Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 4,565 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.