Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $839.49 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $791.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $814.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.38.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

