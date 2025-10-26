7,241 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Acquired by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. DoorDash comprises 0.8% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 442.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DoorDash by 111.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,157.70. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,156 shares of company stock worth $233,565,302. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.26 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.