Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $681.80.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.