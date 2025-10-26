Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $491.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

