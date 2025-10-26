Atlatl Advisers LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $735.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $733.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $422.38 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

