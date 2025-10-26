B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $681.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

