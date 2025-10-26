PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its position in PepsiCo by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,099,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.7% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

