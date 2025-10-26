Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,422 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $221.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.