Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $25.86 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 34,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $357.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.39. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $362.32.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,511 shares of company stock worth $87,909,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

