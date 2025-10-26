Forte Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,080 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average of $221.04. The company has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

