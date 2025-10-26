Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day moving average of $221.04. The company has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

