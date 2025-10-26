Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 267.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

