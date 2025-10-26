Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLG. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $871,500,000. Reverence Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,161,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,911,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,133,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

