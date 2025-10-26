Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in RELX PLC $RELX

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RELX were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RELX by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RELX by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RELX in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in RELX in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in RELX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 146,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RELX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RELX in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Stock Up 1.5%

RELX opened at $46.64 on Friday. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

RELX Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

