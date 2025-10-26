Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

