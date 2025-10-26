Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

