Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,551 Shares of TSS Inc. $TSSI

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of TSS worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSSI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TSS in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in TSS by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TSS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSS by 414.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,067 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TSS in a report on Friday. Singular Research initiated coverage on TSS in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TSS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TSSI opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. TSS Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $462.31 million, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,861.23. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $179,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 295,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,447.75. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,925 shares of company stock worth $1,099,233. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

