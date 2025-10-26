Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May $UMAY

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAY. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 131,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of BATS:UMAY opened at $36.08 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

