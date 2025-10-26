The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $22,405,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $193.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

