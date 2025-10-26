D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.95 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

