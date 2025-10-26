D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,539 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.