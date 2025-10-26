26,569 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VNLA opened at $49.29 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

