Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $247.93 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

