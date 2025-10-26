Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,896 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

SAP Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE SAP opened at $269.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.50. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $227.52 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $330.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

