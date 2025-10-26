D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

