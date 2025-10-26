DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 76 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.41.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $159.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

