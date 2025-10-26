Brookstone Capital Management Buys 719 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,890.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $316.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.49 and a 200-day moving average of $293.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

