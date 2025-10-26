Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
FNLPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 11th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
