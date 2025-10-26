DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 124,203 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,203 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The firm had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

