VSE (VSEC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $276.4830 million for the quarter. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40.

VSE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in VSE by 56.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VSE by 34.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

