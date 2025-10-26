Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 19685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.9%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
