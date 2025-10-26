Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 19685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 68.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

