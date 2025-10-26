DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,104 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,056.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

