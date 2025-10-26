DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,770 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Gold Fields by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after buying an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,914,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 585,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Gold Fields by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,661,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 554,160 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

GFI stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3993 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

