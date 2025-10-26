DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4 Million Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. $EHAB

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHAB. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at $10,021,000. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,988,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 557,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enhabit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ryan Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. This represents a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.69. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.39 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.