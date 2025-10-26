Reviewing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security National Financial and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jackson Financial 1 4 1 1 2.29

Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $109.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Jackson Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security National Financial and Jackson Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.65 $26.54 million $0.89 9.35 Jackson Financial $5.49 billion 1.26 $946.00 million ($0.06) -1,654.45

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.66% 6.53% 1.50% Jackson Financial 1.73% 14.73% 0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Security National Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

