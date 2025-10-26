Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $254.22 and last traded at $254.28, with a volume of 717321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.25.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

