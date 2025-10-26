First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.01 and last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.98.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2692 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
