First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.01 and last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.98.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2692 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

