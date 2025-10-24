iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWB stock opened at $368.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $369.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.