DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.16, Zacks reports. DSV had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion.

DSV Trading Up 7.5%

DSV stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. DSV has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSDVY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised DSV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DSV Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

