Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $10.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

