Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $47.92 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,316,000 after purchasing an additional 364,411 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,639,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,971,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after buying an additional 200,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

