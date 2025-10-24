WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.1%

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

